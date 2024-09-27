

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global leaders have set a target to reduce human deaths associated with bacterial antimicrobial resistance, or AMR, annually by 10 percent by 2030.



This was approved in a political declaration at the 79th United Nations General Assembly High-Level Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance.



The declaration also calls for sustainable national financing and $100 million in catalytic funding, to help achieve a target of at least 60 percent of countries having funded national action plans on AMR by 2030. This goal is to be reached through, for example, diversifying funding sources and securing more contributors to the Antimicrobial Resistance Multi-Partner Trust Fund.



AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to medicines, leading to infections becoming difficult or impossible to treat, increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.



The declaration sets a more ambitious target that at least 70 percent of antibiotics used for human health globally should belong to the WHO Access group antibiotics with relatively minimal side effects and lower potential to cause AMR.



It also includes targets around infection prevention and control, such as 100 percent of countries having basic water, sanitation, hygiene and waste management services in all health care facilities and 90 percent of countries meeting all WHO's minimum requirements for IPC programs by 2030.



There are also commitments on investments to facilitate equitable access to and appropriate use of antimicrobials, as well as on reporting surveillance data on antimicrobial use and AMR across sectors.



