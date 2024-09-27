GoDaddy: Allowing Yourself To Be Taught: Meet Kevin F Burton

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / GoDaddy



Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, here at GoDaddy.

My name is Kevin F Burton, I am 48 years old and a single father to two boys whom I am extremely proud of. I have a real passion for sports, people, and philanthropy.

My career journey has been an interesting ride. I was hired for a role on the Customer Development Team (CDT). Coming into GoDaddy, I didn't have any real tech experience. Though the process has been challenging, I have had confidence in myself to stay "locked in" and take advantage of the opportunity that God has blessed me with.

Initially, I was able to learn under the stewardship of Georgia Tucker, who is a Care Supervisor here at GoDaddy. She provided me with the understanding of the steps to take to become successful in my role. Georgia was able to connect the dots in ways that helped me relay the message and provide more understanding to our customers' needs. From there, I had the opportunity to partner with Mark Carpenter, another Care Supervisor. He has instilled more confidence in having high-level conversations based in and around the customer business goals.

What has been one of your proudest moments at GoDaddy?

One of my proudest moments here at GoDaddy was getting one of my calls into the WOW Call Library. The WOW Experience is a dynamic customer interaction process that equips all guides with a structured approach to delivering unparalleled customer service while seizing customer growth opportunities. The Call Library is a bank of recorded calls that other guides use as a training resource. Another proud moment at the organization is achieving Diamond Club status, which is an exclusive program to honor the champions of our Sales Teams.

How do you feel that the organization supports you to do things that are important to you?

The support I received here at GoDaddy is constant. My leaders allow for brainstorming sessions and promote everyone to speak up. It has fostered an environment to challenge yourself to be the absolute best version of you... which will ultimately benefit you and those that support you.

How do you keep yourself motivated and inspired in your work?

I have never worked for an organization that cared enough to make their employees well-rounded and wealthy... It comes down to how bad do you want it. This is a fantastic motivator for me.

What advice would you give to an individual who is starting their career within Care?

Flush your personal filter. Once you allow yourself to be taught (like really taught) coupled with your personal drive, then the sky truly is the limit.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

Opportunity doesn't wait for the unprepared. You never have to recover from a fast start.

