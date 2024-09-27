

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a recent study published in the journal Science, researchers have unveiled the discovery of a novel bacterium, known as Tomasiella immunophila (T. immunophila), which has been found to compromise the immune system of the gut, potentially playing a role in the development of inflammatory and infectious diseases.



The study, spearheaded by Thaddeus Stappenbeck, M.D., Ph.D., who leads the Department of Inflammation and Immunity at the Cleveland Clinic, and Qiuhe Lu, Ph.D., the paper's primary author, marks a significant advancement in understanding gut-related illnesses.



The identification of T. immunophila represents a critical milestone in the quest to develop targeted therapies for a spectrum of gut diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis, all of which have been associated with diminished levels of secretory immunoglobulin A (SIgA), an essential antibody that safeguards the surfaces of organs.



Stappenbeck articulated, 'By identifying this specific bacterium, we have not only enhanced our understanding of gut diseases but also opened a promising new avenue for treatment. Pinpointing the culprit behind the breakdown of the gut's protective adaptive immune barrier is a significant step toward developing much-needed therapies for conditions like inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's and ulcerative colitis.'



The study revealed that the presence of T. immunophila heightens susceptibility to pathogens and impedes the mending of the gut's protective barrier.



Lu underscored that individuals grappling with this issue are at a heightened risk of infections and inflammation. Researchers suggest that a gut microbe capable of degrading SIgA is a pivotal factor, hinting that their findings could pave the way for substantial therapeutic targets for a diverse array of inflammatory and infectious diseases in humans. The researchers aspire for this breakthrough to catalyze the development of novel treatment options for individuals affected by specific gut diseases.



