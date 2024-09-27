

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In Outagamie County, Wisconsin, the Public Health Division has reported a concerning increase in whooping cough (pertussis) cases, with seven confirmed cases since August, bringing the total for 2024 to eight, all involving children.



This surge is particularly alarming as the last confirmed case of pertussis in Outagamie County was in 2020, with a total of four cases reported then.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has issued a warning, urging vaccinations due to a significant twelve-fold rise in cases across the state.



Sharon Rink, a pediatric physician with ThedaCare in Darboy, highlighted the symptoms of whooping cough. She explained that the initial symptoms include a runny nose, cough, low-grade fever, and feeling unwell.



However, about a week or two into the illness, the cough takes a turn for the worst, becoming very frequent and harsh. In severe cases, the coughing fits can lead to gagging, vomiting, or difficulty breathing, often accompanied by the characteristic 'whooping' sound.



Rink emphasized that while anyone can contract pertussis, infants are especially at risk. She stressed the importance of vaccination as the most effective way to prevent infection.



She advised seeking treatment at any stage of the illness to reduce the likelihood of transmitting the disease to others. Pertussis can lead to serious health complications such as pneumonia and can be fatal, particularly for very young children.



Without appropriate treatment, an infected person can spread the disease for up to three weeks after the onset of the cough, as it easily spreads through airborne droplets during talking, sneezing, or coughing.



Health officials are urging parents to ensure their children receive the pertussis vaccine. It is recommended that children receive five doses of the DTaP vaccine between the ages of 2 months and 6 years, followed by a dose of the Tdap vaccine at ages 11 or 12.



