

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has recently announced a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, which is now available for both the USB-C and Lightning variants of the device.



The latest firmware version, designated as 7A305, builds upon the previous version 7A302 which was rolled out earlier in September.



While Apple has not disclosed specific details about the improvements or changes included in this update, reports from MacRumors suggest that the tech giant is preparing to introduce new features related to hearing aids and hearing tests for the AirPods Pro 2 in the near future.



This firmware update could serve as a crucial stepping stone toward the implementation of these anticipated features, which are expected to be integrated into the upcoming iOS 18 release. It is worth noting that Apple has already secured approval from the FDA for the hearing aid functionalities of the AirPods Pro 2, indicating a significant advancement in the device's capabilities.



One of the advantages of firmware updates for AirPods is their automatic application process. Users do not need to manually initiate the update; instead, the firmware updates are automatically installed when the AirPods are charging and are within Bluetooth range of a compatible device, such as an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. This seamless process ensures that users always have the latest features and improvements without any additional effort on their part.



To verify that your AirPods are running the latest firmware version using an iPhone or iPad, you should ensure that your device is updated to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. You can check the firmware version of your AirPods by navigating to Settings > Bluetooth, tapping the Info button next to your AirPods, and scrolling down to the About section.



