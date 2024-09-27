Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2024) - Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (TSXV: DWS) ("Diamond Estates" or "the Company") announced the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held yesterday in Toronto.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Director

Nominees Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Withheld For Withheld Guy Blanchette 39,079,076 123,392 99.685% 0.315% John De Sousa 39,071,778 130,690 99.667% 0.333% Claude Gilbert 39,094,978 107,490 99.726% 0.274% Keith Harris 39,096,778 105,690 99.73% 0.27% Andrew Howard 39,094,382 108,086 99.724% 0.276% Ron McEachern 39,096,778 105,690 99.73% 0.27% Vince Timpano 39,096,778 105,690 99.73% 0.27%

The voting results for other matters before the meeting were as follows:

Appointment of Auditors: 99.755% of the votes were in favour of the resolution appointing MNP LLC as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting, and 0.245% of the votes were withheld;

Annual Approval of Stock Option Plan: 98.871% of the votes were in favour of the resolution to approve the stock option plan until the next annual meeting, and 1.129% of the votes were withheld; and

Approval of Increase of Deferred Share Units Pool: 98.196% of the votes were in favour of the resolution to increase the pool of deferred share units from 1.2 million to 3.6 million, and 1.804% of the votes were withheld.

The Company also thanks David Beutel for his long tenure as Chairman of the Company, which concluded at the AGM when David elected not to stand as a director. Andrew Howard, President & CEO of the Company commented that "David's steady hand and support have been instrumental in helping us continue to move forward and grow the Company."

In the Board of Directors meeting immediately after the AGM, the following individuals were appointed officers of the Company:

Ron McEachern - Chairman Andrew Howard - President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Conte - Chief Financial Officer Andrew Green - Vice-President and Secretary.

About Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc.

Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc. is a producer of high-quality wines and ciders as well as a sales agent for over 120 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The Company operates four production facilities, three in Ontario and one in British Columbia, that produce predominantly VQA wines under such well-known brand names as 20 Bees, Creekside, D'Ont Poke the Bear, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh Wines, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity and Backyard Vineyards.

Through its commercial division, Trajectory Beverage Partners, the Company is the sales agent for many leading international brands in all regions of the country as well as being a distributor in the western provinces. These recognizable brands include Fat Bastard, Meffre, Pierre Chavin and Andre Lurton wines from France, Brimincourt Champagne from France, Merlet and Larsen Cognacs from France, Kaiken wines from Argentina, Blue Nun and Erben wines from Germany, Calabria Family Estate Wines and McWilliams Wines from Australia, Saint Clair Family Estate Wines and Yealands Family Wines from New Zealand, Storywood and Cofradia Tequilas from Mexico, Maverick Distillery spirits (including Tag Vodka and Barnburner Whisky) from Ontario, Talamonti and Cielo wines from Italy, Catedral and Cabeca de Toiro wines from Portugal, Edinburgh Gin, Tamdhu, Glengoyne and Smokehead single-malt Scotch whiskies from Scotland, Islay Mist, Grand MacNish and Waterproof whiskies from Scotland, C. Mondavi & Family wines including C.K Mondavi & Charles Krug from Napa and Hounds Vodka from Canada, Bols Vodka from Amsterdam, Koyle Family Wines from Chile, Pearse Lyons whiskies and gins from Ireland and McCormick Distilling International including Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream, Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur, Broker's Gin, Hussong's Tequila, Tarantula Tequila, 360 Vodka and Holliday Bourbon.



