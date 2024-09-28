Anzeige
Samstag, 28.09.2024
WKN: A2JEGN | ISIN: LU1778762911 | Ticker-Symbol: 639
Tradegate
27.09.24
20:07 Uhr
334,65 Euro
+3,95
+1,19 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
28.09.2024 19:50 Uhr
73 Leser
F9Analytics®: Multifamily Revenue Management: F9Analytics Deepdive Podcast Now Available on Spotify

F9Analytics, a leading provider of price management solutions for the multifamily housing industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new Deepdive Podcast, "Multifamily Revenue Management," now available on Spotify.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2024 / The Multifamily Revenue Management Deepdive Podcast is designed to provide property managers, investors, and industry professionals with in-depth insights and strategies for optimizing profits in the multifamily housing sector. Hosted by its public liaison group, each episode will explore key topics such as market trends, pricing strategies, and innovative technologies that are shaping the future of revenue management.

"We are thrilled to bring this podcast to the multifamily housing community," said John J. Cona, CEO of F9Analytics. "Our goal is to empower industry professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to maximize operating performance and stay ahead in a competitive market.

Listeners can expect a diverse range of subjects, which will feature case studies, best practices, and actionable insights that they can apply to their own multifamily operations.

The Multifamily Revenue Management Deepdive Podcast is now available for streaming on Spotify.

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/f9analytics

For more information about F9Analytics and the Multifamily Revenue Management Deepdive Podcast, please visit https://www.f9analytics.com/ or contact +1 (213) 444-1NPV.

About F9Analytics

At F9Analytics, our long-term vision to empower investors with superior pricing technologies that transform older operating paradigms into a dynamic model for performance has taken form. Our commitment to research and development in real estate price management has synthesized into the solutions we envisioned - ready to empower real estate companies with the necessary algorithms to leverage price to generate excess returns - be it in commercial or multi-family residential.

Contacts

John J. Cona
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (213) 444-1NPV

SOURCE: F9Analytics®

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
