Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 29.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Von 0,059 € auf 0,26 €: Die Gold-Aktie, die alle Erwartungen übertrifft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XL | ISIN: CNE1000002N9 | Ticker-Symbol: D1Y
Tradegate
27.09.24
20:53 Uhr
0,355 Euro
+0,017
+5,16 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3220,35219:05
0,3200,35627.09.
PR Newswire
29.09.2024 18:42 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE: CNBM holds promotional conference in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Report From GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE:

China National Building Material Group (CNBM) held a promotional conference in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia on Sept. 25.

The event was joint by over 120 guests from the Chinese Embassy in Saudi Arabia, the government of Saudi Arabia, 35 of the group's global partners, eight investment organizations as well as renowned media outlets.

Chairman of CNBM Zhou Yuxian delivered a keynote speech at the event, stressing the solid foundation and future prospects of CNBM's cooperation with Saudi Arabia. He said CNBM is committed to promoting international industrial cooperation, and is ready to contribute its wisdom, plans and strength to the development of Saudi Arabia.

Mosleh H. Alemrani, General Manager for Non-Metallic Minerals Development, Ministry of industry & Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia, remarked that the government of Saudi Arabia supports green development and will promote carbon reduction and the use of new energy in the cement industry.

Mohammed A. Al-Garni, Board Member & CEO of Saudi Cement Company, reviewed the company's cooperation with CNBM and reiterated the company's willingness to promote mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides.

Mohammad N. A-Mulhim, Vice President of Aramco Asia noted that Aramco and CNBM see huge potential of cooperation in advanced non-metal materials, low-carbon construction materials and energy storage solutions. The framework agreement of cooperation signed by the two sides this time marked their continued cooperation and signaled their willingness to keep sharing opportunities, he added.

During the event, the guests jointly inaugurated Sinoma Technical Service Center (KSA), which aims to improve the service capabilities of CNBM in the Middle East. The service center will provide CNBM's clients in the Middle East with professional equipment, processing, repairment and maintenance, technical upgradation as well as training services.

The promotional conference built a closer bond between CNBM and various sectors in Saudi Arabia, and laid a solid foundation for promoting the synergy between China's Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. CNBM looks forward to joining hands with more partners to jointly advance sustainable development.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cnbm-holds-promotional-conference-in-riyadh-302261862.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.