

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday see September results for the manufacturing PMIs from both Caixin and from the National Bureau of Statistics, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Caixin's manufacturing index is expected to see a score of 50.5, up from 50.4 in August, while the services PMI is called steady at 51.6. The NBS manufacturing PMI is expected to rise to 49.4 from 49.1, while the non-manufacturing PMI is tipped to rise to 50.4 from 50.3.



Japan will release August figures for industrial production, retail sales, construction orders and housing starts. Industrial output is expected to fade 0.5 percent on month after climbing 3.1 percent in July. Retail sales are expected to add an annual 2.6 percent, easing from 2.7 percent in the previous month. Housing starts are seen lower by 3.3 percent on year after dipping 0.2 percent a month earlier. Construction orders skyrocketed 62.8 percent on year in July.



Australia will provide August figures for private sector credit, with forecasts suggesting no change at 0.5 percent on month.



New Zealand will see September results for the business confidence index from ANZ Bank and the activity index from NBNZ. In August, the business confidence index had a score of 50.6, while the activity index was at 47.1 percent.



South Korea will see August numbers for August data for industrial production and retail sales. In July, industrial production was down 3.6 percent on month and up 5.5 percent on year, while retail sales fell 1.9 percent on month.



Thailand will provide August figures for imports, exports, trade balance and current account. In July, imports were up 15.8 percent on year and exports rose 15.3 percent for a trade surplus of $0.90 billion. The current account saw a $0.300 billion in the previous month.



