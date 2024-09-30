Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
Von 0,059 € auf 0,26 €: Die Gold-Aktie, die alle Erwartungen übertrifft
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 06:12 Uhr
180 Leser
Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai Motor Hits Major Milestone with 100 Million Vehicles Produced Globally

  • The milestone was achieved in just 57 years, during which the company took on bold challenges and was in constant pursuit of innovation
  • The occasion marks 'one step further' toward future era of electrification
  • The ceremony at Ulsan Plant included the delivery of the 100 millionth and first vehicle, an IONIQ 5, to a customer

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company celebrated a significant milestone today, marking 100 million units of global cumulative production. This achievement was accomplished in just 57 years since the company's foundation, making it one of the fastest in the global automotive industry. In honor of this milestone, Hyundai Motor held a ceremony at its Ulsan Plant in Korea.

(from left) Moon Yong Moon, Head of Korean Metal Worker's Union Hyundai Motor Branch; Dong Seock Lee, President and Head of Domestic Productions and Chief Safety Officer at Hyundai Motor Company; and the customer who received the 100 millionth and first Hyundai Motor vehicle

(from left) Dong Seock Lee, President and Head of Domestic Productions and Chief Safety Officer at Hyundai Motor Company; and the customer who received the 100 millionth and first Hyundai Motor vehicle

(from left) Moon Yong Moon, Head of Korean Metal Worker's Union Hyundai Motor Branch; Dong Seock Lee, President and Head of Domestic Productions and Chief Safety Officer at Hyundai Motor Company; and the customer who received the 100 millionth and first Hyundai Motor vehicle

The 100 millionth and first Hyundai Motor vehicle - IONIQ 5

As a token of gratitude for the unwavering support and trust of its customers, the company delivered its 100 millionth and first vehicle, an IONIQ 5, directly to a customer. The vehicle rolled off the final inspection conveyor belt at Ulsan Plant's shipping center during a special handover ceremony. The event also featured a celebratory display commemorating '100 million and 1', symbolizing Hyundai Motor's commitment to pushing one step further with its past accomplishments as the foundation.

"Reaching global cumulative production of 100 million vehicles is a meaningful milestone that was possible thanks to our customers around the world who have chosen and supported Hyundai Motor since the very beginning," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. "Taking on bold challenges and being in constant pursuit of innovation has enabled us to achieve rapid growth and will empower us to take 'one step further' toward another 100 million units as a mobility game changer."

"Each and every employee at Hyundai Motor has contributed to the accumulation of 100 million units through their hard work and dedication," said Dong Seock Lee, President and Head of Domestic Productions and Chief Safety Officer at Hyundai Motor Company. "This auspicious occasion is just the first step toward the future era of electrification that Hyundai Motor will lead."

This historic achievement follows Hyundai Motor's continuous growth, fueled by launch of the premium brand Genesis, the high-performance brand N, and introduction of EVs such as the IONIQ 5 based on the dedicated electric global modular platform (E-GMP).

To watch the commemorative video, click here.

More information about Hyundai Motor: https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518851/Image_1__Hyundai_Motor_Achieves_100M_Units_Global_Production.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518852/Image_2__Hyundai_Motor_Achieves_100M_Units_Global_Production.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518853/Image_3__Hyundai_Motor_Achieves_100M_Units_Global_Production.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518854/Image_4__Hyundai_Motor_Achieves_100M_Units_Global_Production.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-motor-hits-major-milestone-with-100-million-vehicles-produced-globally-302262103.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
