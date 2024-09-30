

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 2-1/2-month high of 0.6375 against the U.S. dollar, more than a 3-month high of 1.7510 against the euro and a 4-day high of 1.0869 against the Australian dollar, from last week's closing quotes of 0.6340, 1.7604 and 1.0885, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged up to 90.95 from Friday's closing value of 90.15.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.65 against the greenback, 1.74 against the euro, 1.07 against the aussie and 94.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News