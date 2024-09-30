

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group Plc (WEIR.L), a mining technology company, said on Monday that it has received a 25 million pounds worth contract to support the next phase of OCP Group's Benguerir and Louta greenfield phosphate projects in Morocco.



The order will support the continued construction of the Louta project and the trebling of production from the Benguerir project, where Weir has previously provided similar separation and desliming solutions.



The Group noted that the contract will be recognized in the third-quarter order book and it doesn't make any change to the annual guidance provided earlier.



The Benguerir expansion will start up following the initial phase of the project, which has scheduled first production in 2024, with an estimated total mine life of over 100 years.



