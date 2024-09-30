YPF Luz says it is ready to start building a 305 MW solar project in Mendoza, Argentina, with an initial phase of 200 MW. From pv magazine LatAm Argentine energy company YPF Luz said it will start work next month on the El Quemado I solar park in Las Heras, Mendoza. The 305 MW project will feature 200 MW in its first phase. The provincial government said the solar array will require an estimated $230 million investment. "The El Quemado project is part of 700 MW of power with which Mendoza will grow in renewable energy generation in the next two years, with private investment based on the planning ...

