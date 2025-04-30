Globant to support YPF in the acceleration of its digital transformation by applying artificial intelligence

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Horacio Marín, President and CEO of YPF -leading energy company of Argentina and largest shale oil operator in the world outside the United States- and Martín Migoya, Co-founder and CEO of Globant -a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions- have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that marks a significant milestone in the transformation of YPF's Supply Chain operations.

"This alliance supports the work we are doing at YPF to become increasingly efficient. We compete with the world's leading players, and our suppliers play a key role in our competitiveness. We trust that Globant's expertise will help us implement new tools to better manage YPF's entire value chain," said Horacio Marín, President and CEO of YPF.

"Collaborating with YPF is both a challenge and a privilege. Founded over 100 years ago, YPF was a pioneer in showing the world what Argentines are capable of. Having them put their trust in Globant to explore how to modernize their processes using AI developed in Argentina fills me with pride," said Martín Migoya, Co-founder and CEO of Globant.

YPF manages a portfolio of approximately 5,000 suppliers and handles more than 100,000 products and services, making the Supply Chain area a strategic component in the company's operations and its ongoing quest for efficiency.

This agreement will allow YPF to leverage Globant's deep knowledge and capabilities in Artificial Intelligence and AI Agents to create an innovative, integrated operating model. This model will continuously learn and evolve, make complex decisions through expert-supervised algorithms, and ensure compliance with the company's internal policies and standards.

These tools will reduce operational friction, improve efficiency, and scale capabilities across the entire supply chain.

This alliance reinforces YPF's ongoing efforts under its "Plan 4x4," which aims to enhance operational efficiency across all areas of the business and position the company as a globally competitive player, with the goal of generating $30 billion in exports by 2030.

About YPF

YPF is Argentina's leading energy company and the country's top producer of shale oil-ranking as the largest shale oil operator in the world outside the United States. With a presence across the entire energy value chain, YPF operates in Vaca Muerta, leads in refining and electricity generation, invests in renewable energy, and manages a nationwide network of more than 1,600 service stations.

For more information, visit www.ypf.com

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 31,200 employees and are present in 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

