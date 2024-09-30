Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MEDIA RELEASE Medacta Hosts Inaugural Capital Markets Day, Showcasing Responsible Innovation and Effective Growth Strategy CASTEL SAN PIETRO, Switzerland, September 30, 2024 - Medacta Group SA (SIX:MOVE) held its first Capital Markets Day on September 25, 2024, at its headquarters in Switzerland. The event attracted over 100 participants, both in-person and online, providing a comprehensive overview of the company's history and patient focus, growth strategy, innovative product portfolio, and financial outlook. "Welcoming the financial community to our headquarters has been a pleasure," said Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta. "Bringing together investors, analysts, and stakeholders in person allows us to foster deeper connections and share our vision for the future. It was a unique opportunity to share our story, our values, and our patient-focused commitment. We presented our strategic initiatives and the innovative, personalized, and minimally invasive solutions we are developing to continue to serve the surgeon community to improve patient outcomes. We value the insights and perspectives of our financial partners, and we look forward to continue collaborating with them as we drive sustainable growth and responsible innovation in the orthopedic market." Dr. Alberto Siccardi, Founder and President of Medacta, welcomed attendees and set the stage for the day's presentations, sharing the story of his family as experienced entrepreneurs in the medical field and his personal story as a hip surgery patient. Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta, highlighted the company's strong market position and growth opportunities in key geographic areas, including the US, EMEA, Japan, and Australia. He emphasized Medacta's commitment to continuous product development, fostered by efficient R&D activities, ongoing collaboration with surgeons, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, such as the MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem and NextAR, Augmented Reality Surgical Platform . Attendees had the opportunity to visit Medacta's advanced production facilities, including recent expansions in Castel San Pietro and Rancate. Medacta's CFO, Corrado Farsetta, announced the mid-term guidance: "top line growth Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) at constant currency is expected to be in the low double-digits region", and the Adjusted EBITDA margin, he added, "targeted to be around the 2024 result, before any currency effects." The CEO and the Management Team presented the innovative product portfolio and technologies across all business lines, emphasizing its focus on sustainable innovation and world-class global medical education platform, tailored to individual surgeon needs. The company's commercial strategy centers on increasing market penetration and geographical footprint and expanding its sales force. Medacta's product expansion strategy includes further development of its established Hip and Knee portfolio, as well as growth in Shoulder, Spine, and Sports Medicine product lines. Moreover, participants learned more about the company's strong commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement, demonstrating how Medacta strives to make a positive difference in the lives of individuals and communities worldwide. Through the Medacta for Life Foundation , Medacta supports a wide array of impactful projects that address both local and global needs. The company has reaffirmed the importance of patients, emphasizing how they are the priority in each phase of its product development strategy. The Capital Markets Day presentation recordings can be found here . CONTACT

Medacta is a key global player specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgery. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Through close collaboration with expert surgeons globally, continuous investments in R&D, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Medacta's innovation prioritizes minimally invasive surgery and personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 60 countries.

