

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Four Palestinian militant leaders in Lebanon have been killed in Israeli air strikes.



Hamas says Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin, the leader of its Lebanese group, and his family members were killed in an attack targeting them in southern Lebanon.



The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine militant group said three of its leaders were killed in an attack on central part of Lebanese capital Beirut.



Israel has already annihilated Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike last week.



Opening a new war front, Israel launched strikes targeting the Houthis in Yemen. IDF said its fores carried out attacks against 'military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime'.



The death toll in Israel's week-old attacks in Lebanon has crossed 1000, reports say.



The number of people who have crossed into Syria from Lebanon fleeing Israeli airstrikes has reached 100,000, according to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. They include Lebanese and Syrian nationals.



