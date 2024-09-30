The Munich-based group generated significantly lower sales in the first half of the year. In addition, it had to make large write-downs, particularly in its renewable energy business. Unscheduled write-downs heavily burdened Baywa AG's consolidated half-year results published on Friday. In July, the Munich-based group's share price more than halved after commissioning a restructuring report and it has since only recovered slightly from the slump. The financial statement show that Baywa generated sales of €10. 7 billion ($11. 97 billion) in the first six months of this year, almost €2 billion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...