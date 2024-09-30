Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868988 | ISIN: IT0000076502 | Ticker-Symbol: DAS
München
30.09.24
08:09 Uhr
28,500 Euro
+0,350
+1,24 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,65028,40013:58
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 13:06 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Systems Spray-Cooled receives order from Danieli

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Spray-Cooled received an order from Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A., Italy for the design and supply of Spray-Cooled equipment for voestalpine Stahl Donawitz's new Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) project located in Leoben, Austria.

3D Model of complete EAF of Spray-Cooled equipment on a Danieli supplied furnace.

As part of Danieli's recently awarded contract, the voestalpine Donawitz project involves (2) 65 ton AC EAF's. The EAF's will utilize Spray-Cooling for the upper shells, roof, and DES fume elbow.

Voestalpine's decision to install Spray-Cooled equipment was based on the need for the safest and most reliable solution when considering long term maintenance costs.

For product information, go to https://spraycooled.tsg.bz/. For general information, contact The Systems Group at 870-862-1315 (U.S./Canada); email info@tsg.bz web www.tsg.bz.

For sales/reader service inquiries:

Contact: Systems Spray-Cooled

885 Seven Oaks BlvdSte 910

Smyrna, TN 37167

+1-615-366-7772

E-mail info@tsg.bz

For media inquiries:

Contact: Kyle Morgan

The Systems Group

+1-870- 882-1500

E-mail: info@tsg.bz

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518313/Furnace_Image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/systems-spray-cooled-receives-order-from-danieli-302261882.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.