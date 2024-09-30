

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza (DPZ) said it is celebrating National Pizza Month by launching a deal: 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online Sept. 30-Oct. 6. The company said its 50% off deal is available on all menu-priced pizzas ordered through dominos.com and Domino's mobile app.



Joe Jordan, Domino's president - U.S. and global services, said: 'Domino's is starting the party a day early by giving customers half off pizza, beginning on Sept. 30. With more than 34 million ways to make a single Domino's pizza, customers can order their favorite pizza, just the way they like.'



