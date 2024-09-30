Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats Launching the Redesign of Its Best Selling Line of Bay Boats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced that plans to launch a redesigned 22-foot BayCat boat, adding it to the Company's expanding product line. Set to debut in early 2025, Twin Vee's best-selling bay boat is back. The 220 BayCat has been reimagined to provide the best ride in a compact, towable package. Offering the stability and smooth handling that Twin Vees are known for, the 220 BayCat is designed to be ideal for any water adventure.

"The 220 BayCat is the next addition to Twin Vee's new and improved lineup and will come in two varieties: the 220 BayCat GFX2 and the 220 BayCat STX," explains Joseph Visconti, Chairman and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "The popularity of recreational boating continues to grow, attracting a wider variety of customers looking for versatile and easy-to-operate boats for fishing or family time. We believe both of our newly redesigned 22-foot BayCats will appeal to those looking for a boat that can navigate tight channels and flats with maneuverability and head offshore on a calm day. The 220 BayCat is a true 'do-it-all' boat for those looking for a budget-friendly and affordable boat that can still cater to many needs."

Engineered with Twin Vee's signature twin catamaran hull, the 22-foot long BayCat has a seven-foot, nine-inch beam and a sixteen-inch draft. Its compact design makes it easily towable, opening up endless possibilities on waterways across the country. "Powered by a single 140 to 200 horsepower outboard motor, our all-new BayCat features a spacious fishable deck, 25-gallon transom livewell, bow storage, raw water washdown, and ample 36-gallon fuel capacity," remarks Visconti. "And depending on whether you prefer the 220 BayCat GFX2 or the 220 BayCat STX, there are some great options available that will add even more amenities and value, such as comfortable bow cushion seating, underwater lights, nine-inch multifunction display with advanced sonar capabilities, and T-Top with rod holders, just to name a few."

According to the Company, the 220 BayCat represents a blend of Twin Vee's signature smooth ride and stability with a design meticulously optimized for effortless towing and versatile use. "We're excited to offer a boat that empowers our customers to experience a wide range of water activities in a variety of settings. Whether you're an angler, a family, or an adventure seeker looking for the perfect boat on a budget, we believe the 220 BayCat GFX2 and the 220 BayCat STX will help make every outing on the water unforgettable."

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures Twin Vee and AquaSport boats. The Company produces a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Visit Twin Vee PowerCats Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

Visit AquaSport on Facebook and Instagram.

Watch Joseph Visconti showcase the all-new 280 GFX2 on YouTube.

Watch Twin Vee and AquaSport's Legacy of Boat Building Excellence on YouTube.

Watch the Twin Vee team talk about the development of the GFX-2 on YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the popularity of recreational boating continuing to grow, attracting a wider variety of customers looking for versatile and easy-to-operate boats for fishing or family time; our newly redesigned 22-foot BayCat appealing to those looking for a boat that can navigate tight channels and flats with maneuverability and head offshore on a calm day; the compact design makes the 22 foot BayCat easily towable, opening up endless possibilities on waterways across the country; the 22 foot BayCat empowering customers to experience a wide range of water activities in a variety of settings and the 220 BayCat GFX2 and the 220 BayCat STX helping make every outing on the water unforgettable. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others the 22 foot BayCat performing as anticipated and generating customer demand, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.