

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Austria's far-right Freedom Party, or FPO, has won the parliamentary election held on Sunday.



In an unprecedented surge in popularity, it won more than 29 percent of the vote, nearly three points more than what the ruling conservative People's Party, or OVP, secured.



The Social Democratic Party of Austria, or SPO, came third with 21 percent votes, according to provisional results declared Monday.



FPO is far short of a majority, and needs to join hands with other parties to form a coalition, but OVP has refused to be part of such a government in the past.



Its leader Chancellor Karl Nehammer said it is 'impossible to form a government with someone who adores conspiracy theories.'



FPO and SPO are together projected to win 97 seats in the 183-member parliament, but SPO also does not support FPO's ideology.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News