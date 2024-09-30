

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales decreased in August after rebounding in the previous month, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



The volume of retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in July.



Among categories, the largest monthly decline was observed in sales of motor trades, which fell by 6.0 percent. A 3.0 percent decrease was seen in hardware, paints, and glass.



Meanwhile, the biggest monthly volume increase was observed in sales at bars by 3.6 percent, followed by pharmaceuticals, medical, and cosmetic articles with a 3.3 percent rise.



On a yearly basis, retail sales slid 2.5 percent in August, in contrast to the 1.4 percent increase a month ago.



At the same time, the sales value dropped 1.6 percent monthly and by 2.2 percent yearly in August.



