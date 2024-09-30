Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2024) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that its BlueskyINTEL Web Engagement Platform has been expanded significantly with new business functionality in support of monetization plans.

Bluesky's continued focus on Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Blockchain ("BC") led to the creation of the BlueskyINTEL ("BSI") proprietary Web Engagement Platform ("WEP") which has now reached another strategic release milestone.

BSI's WEP remains well positioned strategically in-between Businesses looking to adopt AI & BC technology and with the solutions providers who provide the ability for these businesses to accomplish the adoption and usage of these next generation technologies.

During the previous soft launch period announced on July 2, 2024, businesses registered for free on BSI's AI & BC Landscape page by clicking the 'Create Requirements' button, the response to this soft launch was impressive and BSI had numerous and different types of businesses testing and experiencing BSI's AI-powered matchmaking service. The service analyzed their specific needs and matched them through intelligent AI augmentation with appropriate solution providers in real-time. The real-world interactions that occurred during BSI's initial soft launch have contributed greatly to improving the business and solution provider engagement experience and to the overall proof of concept.

In-line and tracking to formalized internal business and technology roadmaps; BSI has now launched and released to production on the WEP, major new business functionality that further contributes to the value proposition of the overall platform. BSI has now released its project management, calendaring, and file storage and sharing functions for its business users and solutions providers. In addition to these newly released capabilities, BSI has also launched new functionality that allows business users to invite Solution Providers to engage in the assessment and contemplation of professional services engagements in support of business users on their journey of AI & or BC technology adoption. As an extension of BSI's current soft launch program, these new functions can be tested by returning registered users or by registering as a new business user on BSI's platform.

Ben Gelfand, CEO stated: "In a challenging market we have refused to take our foot off the gas pedal and we continue to aggressively track to and against our plans."

Anthony R. Pearlman, COO stated: "This planned extension to our soft launch initiatives with new major business AI functionality really demonstrates our ongoing commitment and our continued belief in how AI represents the future for business. During AWS's (Amazon) Generative AI Summit in Toronto on September 11th of this year, BSI met with AWS account teams and explored strategic alignment as we grow deployment and usage of AI Generative Services. We again encourage people to continue to test our AI requirements wizard and newly released functionality and provide feedback that contributes to our full production releases. Feedback is welcomed at softlaunch7@blueskyintel.com."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, has created a high value digital enterprise at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Web3 business solutions. Leveraging its success as an early adopter providing proprietary technology solutions, Bluesky has invested in its Roadmap. Bluesky's platform, BlueskyINTEL, is well positioned to leverage the current exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Blockchain based technologies through a tightly focus built collaborative platform. This innovative web platform offering supports and better enables businesses to adopt and utilize these emerging and developing technologies.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: www.blueskydigitalassets.com or www.blueskyintel.com.

Please also follow us on Linkedin at: www.linkedin.com/company/bluesky-digital-assets/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

