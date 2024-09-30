Prysmian and Encore Wire to Debut Joint Venture and Expanded Product Line at the NECA 2024 Convention

Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, will debut its new joint partnership with Encore Wire Corporation, a leading manufacturer of a broad range of copper and aluminum electrical wire and cables, supplying power generation and distribution solutions, during the NECA 2024 Convention & Trade Show in San Diego, California from September 28 - October 1, 2024. This strategic partnership further broadens both Prysmian and Encore Wire's product offerings to customers and enhances the ability to provide innovative, labor saving, safety-focused and clean energy wire and cable solutions to electrical contractors across North America.

Participation at NECA will serve as the first public platform for Prysmian and Encore Wire as a new service proposition in the industry, following Prysmian's acquisition of Encore Wire in July.

"Our participation at this year's NECA Convention marks an exciting new chapter for Prysmian and Encore Wire," said Brian Moriarty, Senior Vice President of Industrial and Construction, Prysmian North America. "Prysmian's broad industrial and commercial product offering coupled with Encore's broad building wire product set offers Electrical Contractors industry leading, quality products and services to meet any construction industry challenges."

The combined strengths of these two industry leaders are set to revolutionize cable solutions, providing electrical contractors with a broad portfolio of cutting-edge products designed to address current challenges in the industry.

"By combining Prysmian's expertise and expanded portfolio with Encore Wire's service model, we proudly join forces to better serve the electrical distribution network," said Kevin Heffernan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Encore Wire Corporation. "We share the same vision for innovation and customer satisfaction, and together, we will be able to deliver more value to electrical contractors than ever before."

During the show, Prysmian (Booth #124) will feature a range of new and existing products designed to address key industry challenges, including labor efficiency, safety protocols, metals price volatility, and supply chain continuity, including:

CAROL® Cord & Electronics - Designed as the most durable and portable power cord in the industry and provides the broadest and supreme flexibility for electronic cables, CAROL® Cord & Electronics and keep job sites running smoothly, even in the harshest conditions.

Prysmian Industrial Product Offerings - A complete line of single conductor and multi-conductor cables ranging from 600v to 35kV that offer various shielding, insulation, jacketing and amor designs.

Prysmian Accessories - A comprehensive range of accessories for glanding, jointing, connecting and terminating. The product portfolio includes joints (transition, trifurcating and branch joints), terminations (indoor and outdoor), connectors, separable connectors, glands, cleats and fixings, low-voltage link boxes, tooling and resins.

ALESEA - A revolutionary IoT device, Prysmian's ALESEA transforms traditional cable reels into smart assets that support customers in improving operational efficiencies and inventory management while lessening the environmental impact through optimized logistics, minimized cable waste and improved recycling of steel reels.

Additionally, Encore Wire (Booth #1753) will showcase an expanded industrial and construction portfolio including a complete line of power cables, armored cables, renewable electronics cables, MV accessories, and more. Specific products on display include:

Mega Coil TM - Designed with pre-fabrication operations in mind, Encore Wire's new Mega Coil pulls clean and easy while keeping its shape throughout its use. With even longer, continual metal-clad runs, processes are streamlined and scrap is reduced.

PullPro® - Budget, safety and agility take priority on any job site, so we developed a product that weighs less than 30 lbs., requires no additional tools and fits into any small space for storage.

Reel Payoff® Premium - Transitioning the classic version of the Reel Payoff® to a single sheet of hard wood, the new Reel Payoff® Premium includes a metal band and metal drum that is pre-cut with wire-tail slots to accommodate virtually any wire size. These upgrades are designed with large projects in mind, taking the industry's first self-spinning wooden reel to the next level.

Visitors attending NECA 2024 are invited to visit Prysmian at booth #124 and Encore Wire at booth #1753 to see live demonstrations of the newly launched products and learn more about the synergies of this new partnership. Representatives from both companies will be available for discussions and media interviews.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with 30,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.

