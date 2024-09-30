

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK) lowered its guidance for 2024 and 2025 due to the significantly slower than expected market recovery 2024 and lower anticipated market growth in 2025 in the vial market.



The company said its outlook was also impacted by the current flooding at the Morganton vial plant in the United States caused by Hurricane Helene, which will halt production for several weeks.



In the 2024 financial year, the company now expects organic revenue growth between 3% and 4% compared to previous estimate of 5% to 10%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between 415 million euros and 430 million euros, previously 430 million to 450 million euros.



Compared to the previous year, adjusted earnings per share for the financial year 2024 is expected to grow between 2 and 8%, compared to previous estimate of 8 to 12%.



For the 2025 financial year, the company now expects organic revenue growth between 7 and 10% compared to the previous estimate of 10 to 15%.



The adjusted EBITDA margin for the 2025 financial year is expected to be around 22%, compared to previous estimate of above 22%.



The mid-term guidance remains unchanged.



