Nvidia, the US chip giant, faces significant challenges in the Chinese market as Beijing intensifies pressure on domestic companies to adopt locally produced AI chips. This development could substantially impact Nvidia's revenue, with China contributing approximately 11% to its total earnings. The NASDAQ reacted with concern, causing Nvidia's stock to decline by 2.76% at one point.

Chinese Competitors Gain Ground

While US semiconductor stocks faced pressure, Chinese industry representatives saw notable gains. Companies like Cambricon Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International benefited from the Chinese government's chip offensive. This trend highlights the growing competition for Nvidia in the crucial Asian market, potentially affecting its long-term market position. Despite recent impressive quarterly results, investors remain cautious about Nvidia's future performance, particularly concerning the development of its next-generation Blackwell architecture and potential delays in its introduction.

Ad

The latest Nvidia figures speak volumes: Urgent action required for Nvidia shareholders. Is it worth investing, or should you sell? Find out what to do now in our current free analysis from 30 September.

Continue reading here ...