

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The union, representing dockworkers, announced a planned strike beginning October 1 at seaports across the East and Gulf coasts in the U.S., a move expected to severely affect the nation's supply chain.



The International Longshoremen's Association confirmed that its 45,000 union members would hit the picket line at the midnight as its pay negotiations with the United States Maritime Alliance, which represents ports, have reached an impasse.



The strike, hitting 36 ports, would be a massive blow to the economy as those ports handle nearly half of the nation's ocean imports, affecting the availability of several goods ranging from food items to automobiles.



However, the union pledged that it would continue to handle military cargo during the strike and assured that passenger ships won't be affected.



U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark urged President Joe Biden to step in, warning that it 'would be unconscionable to allow a contract dispute to inflict such a shock to our economy.'



However, the White House has decided not to interfere in the matter.



