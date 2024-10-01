

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in August, the ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.



That was below expectations for 2.6 percent and down from 2.7 percent in July.



The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.23, which missed forecasts for 1.24 - which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



The participation rate ticked up to 63.6 percent from 63.5 percent a month earlier.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News