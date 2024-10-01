TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Large manufacturing in Japan was steady in the third quarter of 2024, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Tuesday with a diffusion index score of +13.
That beat forecasts for a reading of +12 and was unchanged from three months ago.
The outlook came in at +14, matching expectations and steady from the previous quarter.
The large non-manufacturers index came in at +34, beating forecasts for +32 and up from +33. The outlook was +28, down from +34 three months earlier.
The medium manufacturing index was at +8 with an outlook of +9, while the medium non-manufacturing index was at +23 with an outlook of +16.
The small manufacturing index was at 0, while the small non-manufacturing index was at +14.
