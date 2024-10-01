

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV), a Chinese smart electric vehicle maker, said on Tuesday that it has delivered 21,352 smart electric vehicles or EVs for the month of September, up 39 percent, year-over-year, and 52 percent over the last month.



For the third quarter, Xpeng delivered 46,533 units, up 16 percent, year-on-year basis.



For the first nine-month period of 2024, the company delivered 98,561 smart EVs, up 21 percent from the same period previous year.



Looking ahead, the vehicle maker expects to unveil XPENG P7+, positioned as AI-defined car, in October.



Xpeng will also showcase its state-of-the-art AI technologies and applications and its new model lineup at the 2024 Paris Motor Show from October 14 to 21, the company said in a statement.



