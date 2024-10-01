

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Green Lithium Refining Limited, a British low-carbon lithium refinery developer, said on Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Rio Tinto Plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK), a mining company, to develop a lithium supply chain commercial partnership.



With this, the two companies will share vision of building an end-to-end value chain that provides security of supply to safeguard the UK's and EU's automotive and battery manufacturing industries.



Sean Sargent, CEO of Green Lithium, said: 'The EV and battery revolutions are fundamental to reducing the carbon emissions that contribute to global climate change. By building our refineries, we will accelerate the adoption of EVs and sustainable energy storage through the increased supply of low-carbon, battery-grade lithium chemicals. Fulfilling this vision requires the right partners, and in Rio Tinto we have found an exceptional potential commercial partner.'



