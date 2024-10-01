IRLAB Therapeutics has announced the completion of patient enrolment for the Phase IIb trial (React PD) assessing pirepemat's ability to improve balance and reduce falls in Parkinson's disease patients (PD-Falls). The company also noted that a reduction in falls has been observed thus far in the patient population that has completed the treatment regimen, adding to the optimism about the potential outcome of the study. However, we caution that as this is a placebo-controlled, double-blind trial, it cannot yet be concluded that the effect is due to pirepemat. Nevertheless, the update is an encouraging sign for the patients enrolled in the trial, and we continue to believe that the top-line results represent a major upcoming catalyst for IRLAB. The readout is expected at the end of Q125, after all patients have finished the study and the full analysis has been completed.

