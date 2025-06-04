IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Participates in Aktiespararna's Event - Aktiedagarna

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) - Gothenburg, Sweden, June 4, 2025 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will give a presentation at Aktiedagarna in Stockholm on June 10-11.

IRLAB is presented by Kristina Torfgård, CEO, who will give a 25-minute company presentation, including a Q&A session, on June 10 at 16.25 CEST.

The event is held at Birger Jarl Conference, Birger Jarlsgatan 61 A in Stockholm.

More information can be found on Aktiespararna's webpage:

https://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/aktiedagarna-i-stockholm-55614

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

IRLAB participates in Aktiespararna's event - Aktiedagarna

