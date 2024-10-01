Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (OTCQX: DCMDF) ("DCM" or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the 2024 Cantech Letter Investment Conference on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario.

James Lorimer, CFO of DCM and Pierce Kellam, Senior Director, ASMBL, will be attending the conference. Mr. Lorimer will be delivering an investor presentation and Mr. Kellam will be providing an update on the Company's recently launched digital asset management platform, ASMBL. Mr. Lorimer and Mr. Kellam will also be participating in 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

Event: 2024 Cantech Letter Conference

Presentation time: 2:30 PM EST (11:30 AM PST) (Track 1)

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

"We look forward to participating in the Cantech Letter Conference, as it offers a valuable opportunity to increase our exposure to the investment community," said James Lorimer, CFO. "We will be providing an update on our business and profiling our latest technology solution, which we recently launched in July 2024. ASMBL is a fully AI-enabled digital asset management platform designed to help organizations simplify their increasingly complex digital ecosystems and more efficiently manage digital content across the enterprise."

About Cantech Letter Conference

The Cantech Letter Conference showcases the latest advancements in the Canadian technology sector. With a strong focus on publicly listed companies, the conference offers a unique platform for these companies to highlight their achievements, demonstrate cutting-edge products, and engage directly with industry leaders, investors, and capital markets professionals. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in one-on-one meetings with potential investors, fostering valuable connections that can drive growth and innovation.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. DCM serves major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients' businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we're running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com , and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan", and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. They should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Additional factors are discussed under the headings "Liquidity and capital resources" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in DCM's Management Discussion and Analysis and in DCM's other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

