Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J8G8 | ISIN: SE0004899474 | Ticker-Symbol: 7UX
Frankfurt
01.10.24
09:59 Uhr
0,019 Euro
+0,001
+5,68 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2024 11:38 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spago Nanomedical in New Phase with Full Focus on the Tumorad Program

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F) The Board of Directors of Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) has decided that the company's resources will be focused on the development of Tumorad with the company's primary priority being the execution of the ongoing clinical study Tumorad-01 with the candidate drug 177Lu-SN201. To ensure that crucial clinical milestones can be reached and to position the company well for the future, organizational changes will be made.

The Board of Directors of Spago Nanomedical has established a strategy focused on areas of opportunity for clinical success and to create shareholder value in the short to medium term. The company's resources will primarily be focused on the ongoing phase I/IIa study Tumorad-01. The aim is to generate results from the phase I part of the study using existing cash, which will support decisions on the continued clinical development and start of the phase IIa part of the study.

The focus on the Tumorad program results in that internal preclinical discovery activities will cease. This is expected to lead to significantly reduced costs and financial space to ensure results that can support decisions on the continued clinical development and prepare for the next phase of the Tumorad program.

"Spago Nanomedical is in a new phase with full focus on the development of our candidate drug against cancer, 177Lu-SN201. The plan established is crucial to advance and accelerate the development of our leading Tumorad program. Following the recent recommendation of the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) to continue as per protocol with the inclusion of patients with different tumor types, we are now increasing the recruitment rate at two clinical sites and expect to be able to evaluate the next patient cohort after the end of the year." says CEO Mats Hansen. "It is of course regrettable that the measures decided on include staff reductions, but it is a natural consequence of the company being in a new phase and that we choose to focus our resources on areas where we see the greatest potential in the near future. With the significant market potential and the growing interest in the radionuclide therapy area among both investors and pharmaceutical companies, I'm convinced that this priority is right."

The Phase I/IIa clinical study Tumorad-01 is a first-in-human study with the primary objective of evaluating the safety, tolerability, dosimetry and initial efficacy of 177Lu-SN201 in cancer patients. The phase I part of the study aims to identify a possible therapeutic dose for further testing in selected patient groups in the Phase IIa part of the study. In August 2024, the company announced that the first patient group of three patients had been successfully treated with at least one dose of 177Lu-SN201. Further, the DMC recommended the study to continue according to plan with the inclusion of patients with different tumor types. The recommendation was based on an analysis of all available data for the patient group regarding safety, tolerability, biodistribution and dosimetry. No serious adverse events (SAEs) had been reported and the DMC considered the safety to be satisfactory in this patient group. Patient recruitment is proceeding according to plan at two clinical sites and the next DMC evaluation is expected to occur after the next cohort of three patients have completed the first treatment cycle.

The SpagoPix development program, with the product candidate pegfosimer manganese, aims to improve the precision of MRI scanning of suspected endometriosis and cancer by launching a selective contrast agent for more precise visualization of tumors and other lesions. Initial clinical results show that pegfosimer manganese provides clinically relevant contrast in breast cancer tumors, in the liver and in the pancreas, while maintaining good safety. Selective contrast enhancement has also been observed in endometriosis lesions in a phase IIa clinical trial. Any further clinical development within the SpagoPix program will take place in collaboration with a partner, through out-licensing, commercial collaborations or other types of grants. Active business development work is underway to find potential partners or other solutions for the continued development of the program.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

This information is information that Spago Nanomedical is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-01 11:15 CEST.

Attachments

Spago Nanomedical in new phase with full focus on the Tumorad program

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.