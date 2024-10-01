

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut, LLC said it will give away one million free personal PAN PIZZAS during National Book Month, October. For the first time, readers of all ages are allowed to join in the celebration with a limited time offer of a free Personal Pan Pizza, with $8 minimum purchase.



Pizza Hut said guests can also opt to order the BOOK IT! Bundle found online and the app, which includes 2 large, 1-topping pizzas and breadsticks. For every Bundle sold, Pizza Hut will give a portion of proceeds to the BOOK IT! program.



