

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Natural Foods (UNFI):



Earnings: -$37 million in Q4 vs. -$68 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.63 in Q4 vs. -$1.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of $1 million or $0.01 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.10 per share Revenue: $8.155 billion in Q4 vs. $7.417 billion in the same period last year.



