

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Around 45,000 dockworkers have gone on indefinite strike at seaports across the US East Coast and Gulf Coast Tuesday after the United States Maritime Alliance and the International Longshoremen's Association failed to reach a settlement on a new Master Contract.



The ILA union members hit the picket line at midnight after they rejecteded a wage package offred by the Ocean Carriers, represented by USMX, saying that it was unacceptable.



USMX said it offered to increase wages by nearly 50 percent, triple employer contributions to employee retirement plans, strengthen its health care options, and retain the current language around automation and semi-automation.



'ILA longshore workers deserve to be compensated for the important work they do keeping American commerce moving and growing. It's disgraceful that most of these foreign-owned shipping companies are engaged in a 'Make and Take' operation: They want to make their billion-dollar profits at United States ports, and off the backs of American ILA longshore workers, and take those earnings out of this country and into the pockets of foreign conglomerates. Meanwhile, ILA dedicated longshore workers continue to be crippled by inflation due to USMX's unfair wage packages,' the union said in a statement.



ILA alleged that the shippers are now charging $30,000 for a full container, a whopping increase from $6,000 per container a few weeks ago, resulting in increased costs to American consumers.



A 6-year agreement, covering approximately 25,000 port workers employed in container and roll-on/roll-off operations at ports on the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts, expired on Monday.



The strike, affecting 36 ports, would be a massive blow to the U.S. economy as those ports handle nearly half of the nation's ocean imports, affecting the availability of several goods ranging from food items to automobiles.



The union pledged that it would continue to handle military cargo during the strike and assured that passenger ships won't be affected.



