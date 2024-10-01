

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$8.60 million, or -$0.51 per share. This compares with -$9.82 million, or -$0.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Palatin Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$8.60 Mln. vs. -$9.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.51 vs. -$0.84 last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News