CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Targets Amazon Marketplace for Strategic Business Enhancements

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), a fast-growing leader in the CBD industry, is excited to announce its application to list on Amazon Marketplace. Following its successful launch on Walmart Marketplace, this strategic expansion promises to significantly increase the company's e-commerce footprint, offering its top-selling CBD Pain Relief Cream Roll-On and CBD Pet Treats to millions of Amazon customers globally.

The move underscores CBD Life Sciences' commitment to rapidly scaling its distribution network, with Amazon representing a major growth opportunity in the company's multi-channel retail strategy.

Unlocking New Revenue Potential through Amazon

With Amazon's vast customer base of over 300 million active users, CBDL stands to capture substantial market share in the booming CBD industry. Building on a 1405.46% revenue increase since February 2024, the addition of Amazon to CBDL's retail arsenal is expected to create new revenue streams, positioning the company for exponential growth in the near future.

"Entering the Amazon Marketplace is a key part of our aggressive expansion strategy," said Lisa Nelson, President and CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "We have already seen tremendous success with our product launches on Walmart Marketplace. By leveraging Amazon's unparalleled reach, we expect to see accelerated revenue growth and increased brand awareness across multiple demographics."

Nelson emphasized that the Amazon platform offers unique advantages for scaling high-demand products like the CBD Pain Relief Cream Roll-On-a favorite among consumers seeking targeted, fast-acting pain relief-and CBD Pet Treats, which address common issues such as anxiety and joint pain in pets. "This is a pivotal moment for CBDL, as we position ourselves to dominate new segments of the market with proven products that resonate with both human and pet health-conscious customers."

A Growth Opportunity for Investors

For investors, this expansion highlights a pivotal opportunity to invest in a rapidly growing CBD company with a proven track record of success. CBDL's aggressive entrance into major retail platforms positions it at the forefront of an industry projected to surpass $20 billion by 2025.

"The CBD market is primed for explosive growth, and CBDL is well-positioned to capitalize on this momentum," said Nelson. "Our commitment to innovation and quality has earned us significant revenue increases over the past year, and with Amazon, we're setting the stage for even more significant growth."

CBD Life Sciences Inc. continues to pursue other lucrative partnerships with e-commerce giants and retail chains, further enhancing its potential to deliver robust returns for current and future investors. The Amazon launch is expected to drive substantial increases in sales and offer unparalleled brand visibility, with millions of potential customers just a click away.

Join the Growth - Invest in CBD Life Sciences Inc.

With its expanding product portfolio, increasing distribution channels, and strong leadership team, CBD Life Sciences Inc. offers an exceptional opportunity for investors looking to enter the booming CBD space. By integrating with Amazon, CBDL is set to amplify both revenue and market share, making this an opportune time for investors to engage with a company poised for sustained long-term growth.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC: CBDL) is a recognized leader in the CBD industry, offering a range of premium-quality CBD products designed to improve health and well-being for humans and pets. The company's diverse product portfolio includes topicals, tinctures, edibles, and pet care products. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, CBDL is positioned for rapid growth in one of the fastest-growing sectors of the health and wellness industry.

IR Contact: cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.