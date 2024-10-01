

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized food trailers and golf carts imported from China for violating federal motor vehicle safety standards.



CBP said that from July 18 through September 18, its officers in Norfolk, Va., seized five golf carts, four food trailers, and one scooter that had a combined value of about $50,000.



The non-compliant vehicles were destined to addresses in Suffolk, Va., Chester, Va., Berkley Springs, W.V., Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, Ind., Denver, Col., and Spokane, Wash.



CBP officers consulted National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) inspectors who determined that the trailers and golf carts did not conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Also, some of the manufacturers and importers were not registered as vehicle importers with NHTSA



To be lawfully imported to the United States, a vehicle must be originally manufactured to comply with all applicable federal motor vehicle safety standards, and must bear a label certifying such compliance affixed by the vehicle's original manufacturer.



In July, CBP announced the seizure of 14 similarly non-compliant vehicles, including a tuk-tuk, food buggies, golf carts, and a camper, that failed vehicle safety standards.



The internet marketplace and global supply systems have made it easier to purchase products from foreign markets. CBP urged consumers to ensure that the product they intend to purchase complies with all applicable U.S. safety and import laws.



