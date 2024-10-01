

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese automaker, revealed on Tuesday that it has delivered 21,181 vehicles in September, with a year-over-year increase of 35.4 percent.



The deliveries consisted of 20,349 vehicles from the company's premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, and 832 vehicles from family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO.



For the third quarter, the vehicle maker delivered 61,855 units, an increase of 11.6 percent, year-over-year basis.



NIO was trading up by 4.64 percent at $6.99 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



