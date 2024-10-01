Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A119B0 | ISIN: US8903082084 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TONOGOLD RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TONOGOLD RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2024 14:38 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tonogold Resources, Inc.: Tonogold Announces Receipt of Conversion Commitments Representing Approximately 80 Percent of Its Outstanding Convertible Loan Notes

Highlights

  • TONOGOLD receives commitments for conversion of approximately 80% of its outstanding convertible loan notes

  • Conversion of the outstanding loan notes is a material part of closing the announced acquisition of large, diversified US focused uranium company JAG Minerals Pty Ltd

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / TONOGOLD Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:TNGL) ("TONOGOLD" or the "Company" is pleased to inform shareholders that it has received commitments for conversion to equity of approximately 80 percent of the aggregate amount (principal and accrued interest) of its outstanding convertible loan notes (CLNs) into common stock of the Company.

As announced on April 10, 2024, the Company has been working on restructuring the capital structure and continues to make significant progress in doing so. These conversions have been into the Company's shares have been undertaken at a price of $0.10/share.

The Company is in ongoing discussions with additional CLN holders in an effort to further increase the amount of conversion commitments. Any further increases in the percentage of conversion commitments will be announced in the future as they become material.

TONOGOLD CEO William Hunter stated: "We're pleased to have met this important milestone which we believe shows the support of our CLN investors for our recently announced acquisition of JAG Minerals and their exciting US based uranium projects."

Enquiries

For further information, please contact:
William Hunter
Interim CEO Tonogold Resources Inc
M: +1 203 856 7285
E: bhunter@tonogold.com

SOURCE: Tonogold Resources, Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.