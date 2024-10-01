Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
WKN: 716460 | ISIN: DE0007164600 | Ticker-Symbol: SAP
Xetra
01.10.24
15:56 Uhr
206,05 Euro
+1,65
+0,81 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
TecDAX
STOXX Europe 600
01.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
K2 Partnering Solutions: K2 University Expands SAP Classes to North America, Providing Greater Opportunity for Professional Enablement

K2 University, the educational division of K2 Partnering Solutions, has announced the expansion of its official SAP instructor-led training programs to the U.S. and Canada in response to increasing demand for cloud-focused SAP skills. This initiative will offer a broader range of flexible learning opportunities, enabling professionals to enhance their expertise in key areas such as cloud, AI, and SAP solutions.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / K2 University, the education arm of K2 Partnering Solutions, a leading worldwide provider of consultative technology services, is proud to announce the expansion of its SAP instructor-led training programs to the United States and Canada. In response to the growing demand for future-focused SAP skills, K2 University will now offer a wider range of flexible learning opportunities to help professionals enhance their expertise in cloud-first SAP solutions.

K2 University

K2 University
K2 University logo



With businesses increasingly transitioning to the cloud and new technologies reshaping the job market, the need for cloud, AI, and SAP skills has surged. According to a report from the World Economic Forum, these emerging technologies are among the most in-demand skills across industries. To meet this demand, K2 University is bringing its high-quality official SAP learning content, methodologies, and instructor-led courses to a broader North American audience.

"SAP is a cornerstone in the tech world, and its solutions are vital for businesses worldwide," said Wahridj Gergian, Managing Director of K2 University. "Cultivating SAP skills is essential for growth and success in today's digital landscape. I am thrilled that through our long-standing and successful partnership with SAP, we can expand our offering to our North American audience, empowering companies to innovate and grow. This is a significant step forward in K2 University's commitment to providing valuable, in-demand skills to our customers."

This strategic expansion will provide learners access to scheduled, live, instructor-led courses delivered by experienced trainers, helping professionals and organizations maximize the return on their SAP investments. As part of K2 University's mission to break down barriers to education, these training programs are designed to be flexible and accessible, allowing professionals to enhance their knowledge and deepen their SAP expertise.

"We are confident that our extended partnership with K2 University in North America will continue the positive impact on many people and organizations," commented Andre Bechtold, Senior Vice President and Head of Solution and Innovation Experience at SAP. "It provides future-focused education to a broader audience, empowering them through accessible learning opportunities. We look forward to a future of shared success and growth, solidifying our commitment to creating opportunity through learning and development for all."

Visit K2 University for more information about its SAP training programs in North America.

Contact Information

Dylan Griffiths
Senior Vice President Marketing
dgriffiths@k2partnering.com
020 4592 0141

SOURCE: K2 University

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
