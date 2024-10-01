

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At the 79th UN General Assembly, the United States announced nearly $2.1 billion in humanitarian assistance to address the unprecedented level of humanitarian needs globally.



This funding supports critical and life-saving humanitarian assistance to those impacted by crises, including displaced persons and the receptive host communities supporting displaced persons in their time of need.



This assistance includes more than $873 million through the Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and more than $1.2 billion through the United States Agency for International Development's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.



The United States called on other international donors to also make every effort to increase humanitarian funding to respond to the extreme level of need impacting people globally.



The humanitarian assistance includes nearly $424 million for the Sudan regional response; nearly $336 million to support Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank; $535 million for refugees, internally displaced persons, and host communities in Syria and neighboring countries; $199 million for Rohingya refugees and communities hosting them in Bangladesh; and $597 million for migration efforts in the Western Hemisphere.



The United States is the largest single donor of humanitarian assistance globally, providing more than $54 billion since 2021.



