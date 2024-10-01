

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN), a temporary healthcare staffing firm, announced on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Knudson will step down, with effect from November 8, to pursue a new opportunity.



AMN intends to appoint a new leader in an expanded Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer role prior to Knudson's departure.



In addition, the company has reaffirmed its third-quarter outlook. For the third quarter, AMN still expects revenue of $660 million to $680 million, with operating margin 2.1 percent to 2.9 percent.



AMN will report its third quarter financial report on November 7.



AMN was trading down by 1.63 percent at $41.70 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News