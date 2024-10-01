

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's manufacturing activity expanded at the weakest pace in a year in September amid contractions in new orders and output, preliminary survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.



The purchasing managers' index, or PMI, for the manufacturing sector dropped to 50.3 in September from 52.9 in August. However, a reading above 50 suggests expansion in the sector.



New orders fell for the first time since January last year due to weak client demand and a slower uptick in new export orders amid difficult weather conditions in key markets. Similarly, output declined for the first time in twenty months.



On the price front, input price inflation eased further in September, and output charge inflation slowed to the weakest in a year. A renewed decline was also seen in the rate of job creation in the Greek manufacturing sector.



Looking ahead, firms remained confident about output expectations over the coming year, buoyed by plans to invest in new product development and outreach to new customers.



