OccuPro Launches POET 4.0: Revolutionary Upgrade to Post Offer Employment Testing Software

KENOSHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / OccuPro, a leader in employment testing software, proudly announces the release of POET 4.0, the latest and most advanced version of its Post Offer Employment Testing (POET) software. Designed to streamline the testing process, enhance efficiency, and improve the user experience, POET 4.0 is set to revolutionize how clinics and employers handle employment testing and job analysis.

Jim Mecham, MSIE, OTR/L, CPE, President, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of OccuPro, stated, "POET 4.0 represents a leap forward in post-offer employment testing. We've listened to feedback from clinics and employers and have built a system that not only streamlines their work but provides the fastest, most accurate solution on the market. The improved technology infrastructure and added features make POET 4.0 the best choice for those needing legally defensible employment screens. We're excited to offer this new solution to our customers, and we believe it will profoundly impact their ability to deliver high-quality, efficient testing."

POET 4.0 Key Upgrades Include:

Improved Employer Login Dashboard : Employers can now enjoy an enhanced view of all data with upgraded scheduling capabilities through a more intuitive and streamlined dashboard.

Streamlined POET Creation : Users can now create customized Post Offer Tests faster with a more intuitive process to build tailored assessments.

Locked Customizations : POET 4.0 ensures consistency by allowing users to set and lock customizations within the POET template, preventing unintentional modifications and guaranteeing standardized testing.

Simplified Calendar Feature : The calendar system has been revamped, allowing users to view appointments across all schedulers.

Job Description-Driven POET Creation : With POET 4.0, users can now create a simplified Post Offer Test based on an employer-provided job description without needing to fill out additional fields.

Comprehensive Job Analysis Templates : For more complex analyses, POET 4.0 allows the inclusion of unlimited essential function tests within job analysis templates, making the creation of detailed and thorough assessments easier than ever before.

Latest Web-Based Technology : POET 4.0 has undergone a significant infrastructure upgrade. This shift ensures a faster, more secure, and more reliable experience, offering lightning-fast load times with the industry's fastest Post Offer testing system.

Enhanced Snippets & Quick Notes : With improved snippets and a new custom quick notes feature, users can access pre-loaded documentation faster and complete Post Offer Tests quicker.

Voice-to-Text Documentation: The new voice-to-text feature allows users to dictate results directly into the system, improving speed and accuracy in documenting Post Offer Tests.

POET 4.0 is now available for current and new customers. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit OccuPro's website.

