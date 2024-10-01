

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - A 25-year-old Chinese woman suffering from type 1 diabetes was cured after undergoing an allogeneic transplant, according to Shanghai-based news outlet The Paper.



The website of the Peking University Health Science Centre stated, 'This could pave the way for broader use of cell therapy in treating major diseases - a breakthrough that may represent one of the first instances of induced pluripotent stem technology curing a serious disease in clinical settings.'



The researchers from Tianjin First Central Hospital and Peking University took part in the study.



They generated patient specific chemically induced pluripotent stem-cell-derived islets using their previously reported chemical reprogramming approach.



These reprogrammed cells were then injected to the patient's abdominal muscles during a 30-minute surgery. Since the cells were derived from the patient, there was no risk of immune rejection.



Following the transplant, the patient's fasting blood glucose levels gradually normalized, and her need for external insulin decreased.



After 75 days of surgery, she stopped needing insulin injections. Her sugar levels stayed within the target range for more than 98 per cent of the time for five months post-surgery.



At the one-year mark, the researchers concluded that 'the clinical data met all study endpoints with no indication of transplant-related abnormalities. Promising results from this patient suggest that further clinical studies assessing CiPSC islet transplant in type 1 diabetes are warranted'.



