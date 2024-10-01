Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a leading life science firm and licensed cannabis processor, is excited to announce 12 new product listings nationally across 5 categories, and the permanent appointment of Sam Kassem as Chief Financial Officer.

New Products and Innovation

Nextleaf is pleased to announce 12 new listings across 5 categories, launching between September 2024 and early 2025. Currently the Company manufactures 40 products for coast-to-coast distribution to medical and adult use consumers.





New Products Launching from Nextleaf Labs



The product pipeline includes a significant expansion into the minor cannabinoid market, with the launch of 2 new CBN softgel SKU's. CBN, often anecdotally referred to as the "melatonin" of cannabis, is recreationally consumed for its potential sleep-supporting properties.

Additionally, Nextleaf will begin commercializing RSO (Rick Simpson Oil), a high-potency extract that contains a broad spectrum of cannabinoids and plant-based compounds, also known as "full spectrum", initially popularized in the prohibition era. The Company processes its own RSO ingredients in-house for Glacial Gold and commercial partners, utilizing its multi-patented extraction process.

Alongside ingredient innovation, Nextleaf will invest deeper into hardware innovation, rapidly commercializing 4 all-in-one vape products which include built-in rechargeable batteries, ready-to-consume. The Company anticipates additional listings within this sub-segment through-out FY 2025.

"Convenience is consistently a dominant purchase driver for consumers. We recognize the need for this ready-to-consume sub-segment in the vape category, and through our rapid approach to commercialization, we're able to expand our offerings with unparalleled value and speed-to-market," comments Chris Andrews, VP Commercialization.

Ontario (4 new listings)

- Glacial Gold, Atmosphere Twisted Citrus Vape 2g

- Glacial Gold HIGH THC Banger AIO Vape 1g (early 2025)

- Miracle Valley, Crafty Cuts Dried Flower 7g

- Miracle Valley, Crafty Cuts Sampler Pre-rolls 5x0.7g

Alberta (6 new listings)

- Glacial Gold HIGH THC Banger AIO Vape 1g

- Glacial Gold HIGH THC Banger Infused Pre-rolls 3x0.5g

- Glacial Gold Atmosphere Twisted Citrus Vape 2g

- Glacial Gold CBN:CBD 10:10 Softgels 50-pack

- Glacial Gold CBN:CBD 10:10 Softgels 100-pack

- Glacial Gold THC 10 Softgels 50-pack

BC (2 new listings)

- Glacial Gold RSO Full Spectrum 5:5 Softgels - 100-pack

- Glacial Gold CBN:CBD 10:10 Softgels 50-pack

Brand Performance and Market Insights

According to Headset Sales Data (September 2024), Glacial Gold was the #1 softgel brand in Western Canada, outpacing competitors both in SKU performance, and volume of offerings. Glacial Gold has 12 softgel SKU's available in BC and Alberta, with additional launches expected.

"Our team is enthusiastic about where consumption trends are headed, and to be category leaders steering the conversation. Consumers value having choice, alternative methods of consumption, health-conscious options, high-quality ingredients, and all-natural alternatives. Our capabilities are well positioned to capitalize on the opportunity," comments Emma Andrews.

As part of their strategic efforts to strengthen brand presence and consumer engagement, the Company recently participated at KIND Summer Fair in Toronto, ON where their Glacial Gold 'Glacial Cones' and Vape Bar activation was voted the #3 most mentioned by first-time attendees. "For their first-time exhibiting, the team delivered a high-energy, engaging, and yet still economical activation. It was no surprise to see the recognition from budtenders," shares Josh Nagel, CEO of KIND Media. "This is a brand to watch."

Commercial Strategy

Nextleaf has maintained a focused business model since its inception, through extraction technology and processing. This depth has allowed for specialized training and expertise for staff, and a reputation for exceptionally consistent products and ingredients in market.

The Company's aggressive pricing strategy, combined with significant cost savings from in-house production of high-purity ingredients, has contributed to Glacial Gold's growing market share. Approximately 70% of the Company's FY 2024 YTD revenue was generated through its CPG strategy.

"Glacial Gold is becoming rapidly known as the go-to brand for value and variety. The versatility of our portfolio ensures there's something for every type of cannabis consumer and consumption occasion, with one trusted producer," shares Emma Andrews, CEO.

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Nextleaf's Board of Directors is pleased to announce the permanent appointment of Sam Kassem as the Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kassem has acted as the Company's Interim CFO since Sept 2023.

"Working closely with Sam on the audit committee and Board has cemented my confidence in his contributions," shares Fred Bonner, an Independent Director with the Company for the past 7 years. "He has gone above and beyond, notably to help guide the Company through a pivotal ERP integration project that will undoubtedly help future-proof the operation and our next stage of growth."

About Sam Kassem, BBA, CFA

Sam Kassem brings a wealth of experience in streamlining financial processes, optimizing cash flow management, and enhancing operational efficiencies. With over a decade of experience in the cannabis industry, Mr. Kassem has collaborated with cultivators and processors and played a key role in building a leading technology provider within the sector.

Share Issuance.

Nextleaf has issued 1,666,667 common shares at a deemed price of $0.09 per share for the payment of an amount payable by the company valued at $309,101. The Company is pleased in the gain realized on payment of the amount, and corresponding gain on settlement.

About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Nextleaf® is an innovative cannabis processor and life science firm with a portfolio of federally regulated emerging consumer brands, market validated cannabis derivative products, and high-potency bulk ingredients. Nextleaf's multi-patented, highly automated, closed loop extraction and distillation technology sets the global standard for processing cannabis at scale.

With coast-to-coast distribution, Nextleaf brands are sold through both medical and recreational channels and includes acclaimed legacy-era brand Glacial Gold, and High Plains Cannabis.

The Company has been issued 19 U.S. patents, and 75+ patents globally, on cannabinoid processing including extraction, distillation, and acetylation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Emma Andrews, CEO

Nextleaf trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

